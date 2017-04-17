Marathon Revelers Party on Boylston Street

The cacophony of screaming spectators and ringing cowbells consumed a busy Boylston Street near the Boston Marathon finish line on Monday.

"It's the best one in the world," said Daren Rathbone from Groton, Massachusetts.

Racer Tara Mousaw from New Jersey had her picture photocopied by family members who held them up along the course.

"This is our forth year in a row coming for Tara," said her aunt Kathy Fong "It's a little nerve wracking cause she already started and we're anxious to see her finish."

"She is so inspiring," said Ben Fong. "I just started running last year when I saw her running in the Boston."

Racers pounded a grueling 26.2 miles under a warm spring sun. Sweat poured down as they made the final turn on the course toward Boylston Street.

"As soon as they get near the corner, you can hear them coming and hear the crowds getting louder and louder," one man said. "It's a lot of fun."

Inside McGreevy's, a bar on Boylston Street, revelers sat in a prime location feet away from the course.

"You can't find it anywhere else," said Sina Rodrigues who had been waiting at the bar since 7 a.m. "We've got people from Wisconsin we're talking to and everyone is one family here.