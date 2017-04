Jose Sanchez, of San Antonio, carries the United States flag across the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A Boston Marathon runner has become a source of inspiration after photos of him running with the American flag appeared on social media.

Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez, a retired Marine, lost part of his left leg in Afghanistan in 2011 when he stepped on an IED, the Boston Globe reported.

Wearing a “Semper Fi” shirt, Sanchez ran on a prosthetic left leg and was photographed throughout the race carrying the flag.