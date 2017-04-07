Marriott Ballroom Closed After 60 Illnesses

The ballroom of the Marriott Hotel in downtown Hartford has been ordered to shut down, cleaned and sanitized by the city after reports of around 60 people who used the facility fell ill with Norovirus-like symptoms between March 30 and April 4.

Dr. Gary Rhule, director of the city of Hartford's Health and Human Services Department, released a statement saying they are investigating reports of patrons at the Hartford Marriott and Connecticut Convention Center getting sick with Norovirus-like symptoms, including vomiting, after attending events at the hotel late last week and early this week.

“On Monday, we received reports of approximately 20 students and several adults becoming ill while attending a three-day event at the Connecticut Convention Center and the Hartford Marriott sponsored by the Connecticut Music Educators Association. Since then, we have learned of similar illnesses involving two other groups that stayed and attended events at the Hartford Marriott last weekend and early this week,” Rhule said in a statement.

He said the city’s department of Health is working with the state department of public health to speak with people who attended each of the events, as well as staff at the Convention Center and Marriott.

The Centers for Disease Control is also investigating.

“We have been informed by the City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services that some of our recent guests have reported illness consistent with Norovirus. We are working closely with the local Department of Health and Human Services and are following their guidance to address the matter. We take hotel hygiene and cleanliness very seriously, and the well-being of our guests remains one of our highest priorities. If you have further questions, please contact the City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services,” Marriott said in a statement.

The state laboratory is conducting tests on samples from attendees and staff to help determine what the illness is.

“The City of Hartford has ordered the Marriott to close its ballroom and surrounding areas in order to conduct a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the area. We have also advised the Marriott to take additional steps to ensure potentially affected areas of the hotel facility are properly cleaned and sanitized. The Marriott is cooperating fully in this process. The Connecticut Convention Center is not subject to the order the City imposed on the Marriott,” the statement says.

Anyone who attended events at the Marriott or Connecticut Convention Center or who stayed at the Marriott over the weekend or early this week and is feeling ill should contact their physician, the department of health urges.