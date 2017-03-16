Boston Mayor to Speak on President Trump's Proposed Budget | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Boston Mayor to Speak on President Trump's Proposed Budget

By Michael Rosenfield and Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Boston's mayor is speaking Thursday afternoon on how President Trump's proposed budget could affect the city.

    Ahead of Thursday's press conference, Mayor Marty Walsh said the president's budget proposal "puts cities across America and our residents last. The drastic cuts proposed would destabilize our efforts to increase economic mobility and housing stability in every Boston neighborhood."

    Trump's budget proposal has been attacked by Democrats and not defended by Republicans in Congress since since its release Thursday morning.

    Military spending is the biggest winner under Trump's budget, which is a wish list for Congress to approve, while money for environmental programs, medical research, and other grants would take massive hits, according to NBC News analysis.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices