Boston's mayor is speaking Thursday afternoon on how President Trump's proposed budget could affect the city.

Ahead of Thursday's press conference, Mayor Marty Walsh said the president's budget proposal "puts cities across America and our residents last. The drastic cuts proposed would destabilize our efforts to increase economic mobility and housing stability in every Boston neighborhood."

Trump's budget proposal has been attacked by Democrats and not defended by Republicans in Congress since since its release Thursday morning.

Military spending is the biggest winner under Trump's budget, which is a wish list for Congress to approve, while money for environmental programs, medical research, and other grants would take massive hits, according to NBC News analysis.