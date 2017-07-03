Police say public safety concerns have prompted them to make the unusual decision to close Humarock Beach Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Beach Closing for 4th of July Because of Teen Partying

One beach in Scituate, Massachusetts, is being shut down altogether before the Fourth of July because police say the parties get out of control.

Police announced their decision on the department’s Facebook page, citing "the historic cycle" of drinking and partying of thousands of teenagers and young adults that they say disrupts the area.

Vacationers and residents have mixed reactions to the news.

Some say they understand the need to close the public beach. Others think it’s just going to shift the problem elsewhere and ruin it for families and adults who enjoy the atmosphere responsibly each year.

Some are also calling into question the timing. The beach is usually still fairly crowded on a hot day at 4:30.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone who sees underage drinking or illegal fireworks use to call the department’s non-emergency line.