A Massachusetts day care employee is facing charges after a child was injured while under her care.

Seekonk police found a 17-month-old child with visible injuries to the bridge of the nose when officers arrived at the Briarwood Child Academy on Tuesday.

Officers say a day care employee, 33-year-old Crystal Salisbury, dropped the child onto an aluminum-framed cot causing the child’s face hit the framing.

The child was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to receive treatment for the injuries.

When police arrived at the day care, they were informed that Salisbury no longer worked there. The officers were able to contact her and the investigation revealed this was an isolated incident.

Salisbury is charged with assault and battery on a child with injury.