Mass. Governor Reacts to Trump Administration's Immigration Ban | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Mass. Governor Reacts to Trump Administration's Immigration Ban

Baker's comments come amid protests in Boston and natiowide

By Nikita Sampath

    Thousands Gather in Boston's Copley Square to Protest Trump Travel Ban

    NBC Boston

    Massachusetts' Republican governor is weighing in on President Trump's refugee and immigration order.

    In a statement Sunday, Gov. Charlie Baker said his administration is evaluating and monitoring the impact Trump's executive order has on his state, and that he supports federal courts getting involved in helping sort through the confusion the order has caused.

    "Massachusetts is a global community. We all benefit from the shared experiences of our partners from around the world," Baker's statement read. "Our education, health care, business and public sector institutions rely on these relationships to deliver on their missions every single day."

    Baker went on to say that the government’s recent decision puts this at risk.

    "I believe focusing on countries' predominant religions will not make the country safer as terrorists have showed they intend to strike from across the world. The confusion for families is real. The unexpected disruption for law abiding people is real. And the lack of guidance associated with such an abrupt and overwhelming decision is hugely problematic for all involved," he said.

    He also said that the sooner federal courts can clarify Trump's executive order, the sooner those "who have done nothing but follow the rules can rest assured that they will be able to go on with their lives."

    Trump's order on Friday has sparked massive demonstrations at airports and in cities across the U.S. While on NBC's "Meet the Press," White House Chief of Staff Reine Priebus said Trump's immigration order would not bar immigration for green card holders going forward from select Muslim-majority nations, which is a reversal in how the order was immplemented on Saturday.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

