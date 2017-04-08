Politicians in Massachusetts are wondering what about the Trump administration’s next steps after the decision to launch a series of airstrikes in Syria. Elysia Rodriguez reports.

Politicians in Massachusetts are wondering what the Trump administration’s next move will be following the decision to launch a series of airstrikes in Syria.

Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Congressman Seth Moulton say communication from President Trump has been limited.

“I, as a member of the Armed Services Committee, haven’t been briefed and that’s concerning to me,” Moulton said. “If he intends to put any troops on the ground or have a larger air campaign or anything else in Syria that is clearly a conversation that he needs to have with Congress."

In addition to lawmakers, Syrians living in Boston are also asking questions.

“We feel like the United States should have done more investigations before acting on what happened,” said Ayad Salloum of the Syrian American Forum.

“No one bombs a country to make peace in it,” another member of the forum added.

Many are concerned the decision will have negative repercussions including Boston resident Salam Alam.

He commented, “Mr. Trump, he woke up and made the decision that the chemicals were in that place. We don’t want Syria to be another Iraq again.”