Mass. Man Accused of Stabbing 18-Year-Old in RI

By Rachel McKnight

    WJAR-TV

    A Massachusetts man has been accused of randomly stabbing a young woman in Rhode Island.

    The 18-year-old woman was stocking merchandise at a Rite Aid in Warwick when she was attacked, officials told our affiliate in Rhode Island WJAR-TV. The victim was stabbed multiple times inside the pharmacy around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    The suspect is a 41-year-old man who had previously been reported missing in Massachusetts. Two other employees witnessed the stabbing and rushed to detain the suspect as officers arrived on the scene.

    According to Warwick police, the stabbing appears to be completely random.

    The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

    Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

