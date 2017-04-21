Mass. Man Charged in RI Pharmacy Stabbing Held on $100K

A Massachusetts man charged with randomly stabbing an employee at a Rhode Island Rite Aid pharmacy is being held on $100,000.

Police say Jacob Gallant, 41, of Westport, stabbed 18-year-old Alyssa Garcia at least eight times in March. She survived the attack.

He was arraigned in court Friday on charges of assault with intent to murder, according to affiliate WJAR.

Gallant was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Prosecutors argued for his bail to be set at $200,000.

It's not clear when Gallant’s next court appearance will be.