Mass. Politicians Sound Off on Trump at MLK Breakfast

One thousand people attended this year's 47th Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast in Boston, an event that had Massachusetts leaders calling on citizens to follow the lessons of King and rise up to make their voices heard during the Trump presidency.

"Like many of you, this year I am less focused on the celebration and more focused on the fight," Senator Elizabeth Warren said.

Warren and others used the breakfast as a platform to outline how Massachusetts should move forward under the leadership of Trump.

"And now, more than ever, it is time for us to cause necessary trouble."

Quoting civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis, currently battling with Trump after Lewis called Trump's presidency illegitimate, Warren said it was up to Americans to set the conscience and character of the nation, not the President.

"John Lewis is a man who has earned the right to have his view of Donald Trump's presidency and legitimacy."

Other prominent Massachusetts leaders echoed Senator Warren's comments.

"John Lewis is an American hero and an American patriot and I think suggesting that he's all talk is just simply, a, not true and b, Unfortunate," Governor Charlie Baker said.

"A person who would attack a person of such honor, of such courage, of such conscience. Donald Trump can't even tie John Lewis's shoes," Attorney General Maura Healey said.

Despite their concerns over the Trump presidency, Baker and Warren plan to travel to Washington D.C. for the inauguration.