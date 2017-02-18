Mass. Residents Play For Powerball Jackpot | NECN
Mass. Residents Play For Powerball Jackpot

By Perry Russom

    As the Powerball jackpot rises to an estimated $349 million dollars, residents in Massachusetts are playing the odds.

    The Tedeschi on Market Street in Brighton has been buzzing with customers hoping to win.

    One woman decided to buy tickets for the first time after receiving a text from a friend telling her to, “Give it a chance.”

    Taking a different approach, Sam Colon bought ten tickets for two dollars each.

    “You just gotta try your best and hopefully one of them hits,” Colon said.

    According to Forbes, winning the jackpot would be the equivalent of receiving the salary of the entire Patriots roster. It would also cover the cost of all tickets at Gillette Stadium for one season. Additionally, the winning prize could fund the Boston Public Library entirely for the next eight years.

    So far there has not been Powerball winner in 2017, but the lack of winning numbers only leads to a larger jackpot.

