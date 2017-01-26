Mass. Senate OKs Bill Hiking Pay for Top Lawmakers

The Massachusetts Senate has passed a bill calling for nearly $18 million in annual pay raises for top legislators, statewide elected officials and judges.

The Democrat-controlled Senate voted 31-9 in favor of the legislation Thursday, a day after the House approved the measure.

The annual salary for House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg, both Democrats, would climb about $45,000 to more than $142,000 a year.

The bill would boost Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's annual salary from $151,800 to $185,000, and for the first time would provide the governor a $65,000 housing allowance.

The Senate rejected a Republican amendment that would have delayed implementation of the pay raises for two years.

Baker wouldn't say on Wednesday if he would sign the bill, but sounded skeptical about the increases.

