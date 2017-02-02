Mass. Senate Releases Statement Condemning Travel Ban | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Mass. Senate Releases Statement Condemning Travel Ban

The letter says the edict has impacted people arriving at Logan airport, including two professors from UMass Dartmouth

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File
    In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

    The Massachusetts Senate has released a unanimous statement condemning President Trump’s recent executive order establishing a travel ban which bars entry to the United States for certain nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations.

    The letter says the edict has impacted people arriving at Logan airport, including two professors from UMass Dartmouth.

    Senate President Stan Rosenberg said in the letter, “Freedom of religion is central to our strength as a democracy, both as a nation and as a Commonwealth. We will continue to defend the Constitutional rights of the citizens and immigrants of Massachusetts who contribute so much to our culture and our economy.”

    Protesters have gathered at the State House in opposition of the order.

    Protesters Gather at Copley Square

    Protesters Gather at Copley Square
    Thousands attend a rally organized by the Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Boston's Copley Square (Published Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017)

    Governor Charlie Baker has also issued a statement on the order, saying “"I believe focusing on countries' predominant religions will not make the country safer as terrorists have showed they intend to strike from across the world. The confusion for families is real. The unexpected disruption for law abiding people is real. And the lack of guidance associated with such an abrupt and overwhelming decision is hugely problematic for all involved," he said. 

    Published 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices