When it comes to driving after a storm, Massachusetts state police don’t want you to be "that guy."

A trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-90 in Weston Wednesday morning that had snow on the roof and a small clearing on the driver’s side windshield.

State police want to remind drivers to clear off their vehicles before they hit the roads.

Tuesday's blizzard brought more than a foot of snow to many across New England and high winds that had near hurricane-force gusts.