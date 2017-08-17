Mass. State Police Make Drug Bust During Traffic Stop

Three men were arrested for drug trafficking after police made a traffic stop in Greenfield, Massachusetts Wednesday evening.

Around 11 p.m., a state trooper stopped a Subaru Impreza traveling northbound on Route 91 that had an unreadable license plate.

An officer from the Greenfield Police Department stopped to assist and noticed the front passenger reaching under the driver’s feet.

Police then searched the vehicle and found approximately 22 grams of cocaine, 70 wax bags of fentanyl, 2 scales, drug paraphernalia and five 12 gauge shot shells.

Driver Arlo Rhein, 19, of Saint Johnsbury, Vermont was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, possession of ammunition without a license, number plate violation, failure to stop for light and registration not in possession.

Passengers David Poginy, 25, of Saint Johnsbury, and Albert Vieira, 24, of Danville, Vermont were arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, possession of ammunition without a license.

The two passengers were also cited for a seatbelt violation.

All three were transported to the Franklin County House of Correction with bail was set at $5,000 for Rhein, $2,000 for Viera and $1,000 for Poginy. They will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court.