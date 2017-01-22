A Massachusetts State Police Trooper is under arrest for allegedly operating under the influence.

Angela Guerrera, 41, was pulled over by an Acton Police officer on Main Street just before 1:20 a.m. Guerrera was off-duty at the time when police say she was seen driving erratically in Maynard earlier.

After further observation, the officer determined Guerrera was "impaired," and took her into custody, Massachusetts State Police report.

Guerrera was charged with operating under the influence of liquor and failure to stop at a red light. She was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave pending a formal hearing.