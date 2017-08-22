Mass. State Police Trooper Dies After Medical Emergency

A Massachusetts State Police trooper died unexpectedly Monday after suffering a medical emergency.

Patrick Ahl, 40, died at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Ahl was a state police trooper for more than 10 years, serving five years in both Revere and Danvers. He was most recently assigned to Norwell.

He also served in the NAtional Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2002.

According to a statement from Colonel Rick McKeon, “Our prayers tonight are with Trooper Patrick Ahl and his family. He, and they, will always remain a dear part of our Massachusetts State Police family.”