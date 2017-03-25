Mass. State Police Warn Against Fake Phone Calls

Officials are warning residents of fraudulent telephone calls that appear to be from the Massachusetts State Police.

The advisory comes after multiple reports of people getting phone calls that identify the caller as the Massachusetts State Police. The number is listed corresponds with the number for the South Boston Barracks, but the call is a hoax.

Police say the caller poses asks the person to hold for an officer who has information regarding a complaint or potential warrant that was issued against them. The “officer” then instructs the person on the phone to collect money and go to a local shopping center to resolve the matter in person.

In some cases the caller asked for several thousand dollars.

Officials are stressing that these calls are hoaxes and anyone who receives a call similar to this should hang up immediately.