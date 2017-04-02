Massachusetts State Senator Ken Donnelly Dies at Age 66

Massachusetts State Senator Ken Donnelly died on Sunday, April 2, at 66-years-old.

The Democrat represented the 4th Middlesex district of Arlington, Billerica, Burlington, Lexington, and Woburn. Before serving in the State Senate, Senator Donnelly was a firefighter for 27 years in Lexington. He was also a legislative agent and secretary treasurer of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.

During his time in office, Senator Donnelly devoted himself to many important issues including increasing access to and the quality of mental health services, providing workforce training for the unemployed, and creating a criminal justice system that was fair for all.

Senator Donnelly died from a brain tumor. He will be remembered by his wife Judy and three children Ryan, Keith, and Brenna.