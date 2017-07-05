MassDOT Highway Administrator to Resign

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that Highway Administrator Thomas Tinlin will resign from his position.

Tinlin had taken time off to address a subarachnoid brain aneurysm rupture, but was scheduled to return to work this week prior to his resignation announcement, according to a press release.

"While I am excited about what lies ahead, this has been a difficult decision. I have truly loved serving the people of the Commonwealth, and the City of Boston, and have taken pride in my public service roles for decades. And I am grateful for all the mentors I have had along the way."

Jonathan Gulliver, who had previously served as Director of Highway Division District 3, will serve as Acting Highway Administrator. Gulliver had previously taken on the position in May in Tinlin’s absence.

Tinlin has been in public service in Massachusetts for almost 30 years. He joined MassDOT in 2014 as its Chief of Operations and Maintenance before being promoted to Highway Administrator in 2015.

With MassDOT, Tinlin helped launch initiatives to improve infrastructure such as Complete Streets and Municipal Small Bridge Program. He also oversaw the state’s transition to all-electronic tolling.

Governor Charlie Baker thanked Tinlin for his service in a press release.

"From grueling snowstorms to toll demolitions, Tom Tinlin was there to see our highway projects through on time and on budget and he always brought his sense of humor and kindness to the job," he said.