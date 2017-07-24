Drivers are being warned about the impact construction will have on traffic along the Mass. Pike in Boston and the city's Boston University neighborhood as crews begin replacing the Commonwealth Avenue bridge this week.

Drivers on Comm Ave, the Boston University bridge and I-90 will see lane closings and reductions. Commuters on the MBTA's Green Line B and the Worcester/Framingham rail line and the Amtrak Lake Shore Limited will also be impacted.

The project starts Wednesday evening, when buses start replacing service for several stops on the Green Line.

Commonwealth Avenue from Packard's Corner to Kenmore Square and the BU Bridge will be closed to vehicular through traffic from 7 p.m. July 27 to 5 a.m. Aug. 14. Click here for a list of detours.

On the Mass. Pike, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in both directions between the Allston Interchange and the Beacon Street Overpass from 9 p.m. July 28 to 5 a.m. Aug. 7. This same area will also be reduced to one lane in each direction during off-peak, overnight hours.

The eastbound on-ramp from Cambridge Street/Soldiers Field Road will be closed, and the I-90 westbound exit 20 off-ramp to Brighton/Cambridge will be intermittently closed. It's unclear when these intermittent closures will happen.

Commuters on the MBTA's Green Line B branch will be on shuttle buses between the Babcock and Blanford Street stations from 9 p.m. July 26 to 5 a.m. Aug. 14, while service on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail lines will terminate at Boston Landing on the weekends. Commuters can take a shuttle to Reservoir on the Green Line's D branch to reach their destination. There will also be extra Green Line trains running from Reservoir to Park Street to accommodate these passengers.

There will also be a shuttle for Boston Red Sox home games on July 29, July 30, Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 between Boston Landing and Yawkey Station.

Buses will replace train service between South Station and Albany, New York, for Amtrak's Lakeshore Limited line during the weekends of July 29-30 and Aug. 5-6.