A Massachusetts resident, who attends college in Vermont, is recalling the chaos of the deadly attack in Stockholm, Sweden, last week.

Julia Wood, of Arlington, is an Economics major at the University of Vermont. She is studying abroad this semester at Stockholm University.

Wood says she was waiting for a friend in a store a few doors away on Friday when the stolen beer truck was driven into the upscale Ahlens department store at about 3 p.m.

"There was the loudest crash came and I thought at first it was a display in the store that had fallen down but nothing had happened and people started panicking and talking in Swedish."

Four people were killed in the crash and 15 others were injured.

For the next hour, Wood and her friend huddled in the back of the store until they decided to walk the four miles back to their school.

"Even after walking home, we couldn't believe that had happened because a terrorist attack isn't the first thing you think of," Wood recalled.

Although it was a close call for Wood, she said she still feels Sweden is the safest to place to be in Europe.

"I think I feel the same before all this happened. I still felt even safer walking at home at night here than I do at home and I live in a pretty safe community in Arlington."