Massachusetts Gets Ready for Another Round of Snow

Locals react to the cold weather and the blizzard expected to hit New England. Perry Russom reports.

If you packed away your parka, it looks like it’s time to pull it back out. An arctic chill is hitting New England and another round of snow is on the way.

Anne Marie Moczulewski from Dorchester, a self-described “winter person,” says she prefers the cold snap to the heat and humidity of August.

But many residents are not happy about the freezing temperatures.

“The wind chill is crazy. I think when I looked this morning it said -8 or -17 out, and it definitely feels like that with this crazy wind,” said Bostonian Finley Hines.

Some New Englanders are used to the cold, but most say they just want consistency.

“It’s taking a toll on me,” said Mark Rogers from Rockland. “I can’t wait for spring.”

But for now, blizzard and winter storm mornings are in effect.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s warning issued a statement warning residents that there is a potential for 12-18 inches of heavy snow.

MEMA also advises spending limited time outside and keep an eye on pets.