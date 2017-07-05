A home health aid is facing numerous charges after police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, said she made several withdrawals from a client's bank account.

Police arrested Theresa A. Jensen on June 27 following a lengthy investigation. She was charged with 28 counts of larceny, assault and battery on a person over 60, and drug possession.

Police said the investigation began June 19 when an 88-year-old woman's daughter went to authorities after discovering 35 fraudulent ATM withdrawals from her mother's account between February and June. The amounts varied but most were for $500.

When the victim's daughter identified Jensen as her mother's home health care aid and the only other person who has access to her accounts, police set up surveillance at the Citizens Bank where most of the transactions were being made.

After matching up the photos with the next series of withdrawals, police asked the victim if she ever gave Jenson permission to withdraw money from her account to which she stated, "I never gave her permission to take out anything and never gave her my pin number."

Jensen, an employee of Homewatch Caregivers, was then taken into custody. While being arrested, police discovered three percocet pills in her Ford Explorer.

It's unclear when Jensen will appear in court to face charges.