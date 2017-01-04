Massachusetts House Democrats Re-Elect Speaker

House Democrats have unanimously re-elected Robert DeLeo to another two-year term as speaker.

The Winthrop Democrat, who has held the powerful post since January 2009, was unopposed at a House caucus on Wednesday prior to the opening of the new legislative session on Beacon Hill.

If DeLeo serves out his term he would become the longest serving speaker in Massachusetts history. He engineered a change in House rules that allows him to serve more than eight years as speaker, a limit that he originally helped to put in place.

The state Senate on Wednesday is expected to re-elect Amherst Democrat Stan Rosenberg to a second term as president.

The 160 members of the House and 40 Senate members will be sworn-in for new terms by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.