The Massachusetts' House of Representatives voted to override Governor Charlie Baker's veto against pay raises for state officials Thursday afternoon.

The bill now heads to the state Senate for approval.

WAMC public radio notes that while pay rises for officials are usually controversial, this one has drawn downright opposition.

The House and Senate have formal sessions scheduled on Thursday when they could vote on Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of the pay raise that could potentially cost Massachusetts roughly $18 million in the first year. The governor previously called the bill "fiscally irresponsible."

Video Governor Charlie Baker Vetoes Pay Raise Bill

The bill was origially passed 116-44 in the House and 31-9 in the Senate, the margin being more than adequate to overrule the governor’s veto.