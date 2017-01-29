A federal judge in Boston ruled early Sunday morning in favor of two plaintiffs in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump in regards to an immigration order. (Published 44 minutes ago)

Lawyers for the Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union were able to temporarily stop Trump's executive order barring some travelers from seven different Muslim-majority nations.

Saturday, two professors at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, who are Iranian nationals, were not able to return to the United States because of the executive order. Similar situations happened at other airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The ACLU of Massachusetts and other civil rights groups filed a lawsuit on behalf of the professors who were detained.

According to the ACLU of Massachusetts complaint, the professors had “a constitutional right to return home to the United States after a brief trip abroad, and cannot be deprived of their lawful permanent status without justification and due process protections.”

Overnight, a federal judge issued a stay of the President's executive order in Boston for the next seven days.

“We received a restraining order that is local to Massachusetts, but significantly wider than the national restraining order,” said Susan Church, chair of American Immigration Lawyers of New England. “It has prohibited customs and border protection from violating the secondary inspection rule, against people who are using the executive order to interrogate them unnecessarily.”

Kerry Doyle, of the Graves and Doyle Law firm, says airlines must be notified and that an amended complaint must be filed by the end of the day on Monday.

“There will have to be an additional hearing on the amended complaint within the 7 days,” Doyle said.