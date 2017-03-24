Police: Mass. Man Raped NH Juvenile He Met Online | NECN
Police: Mass. Man Raped NH Juvenile He Met Online

Londonderry police say their investigation started earlier this month

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    Londonderry Police Department
    Matthew Adey, 47, of Malden, Massachusetts

    A Massachusetts man was arrested by police in New Hampshire after he allegedly raped a juvenile he met in an online chat group.

    Matthew Adey, 47, of Malden, was charged with three counts of felonious sexual assault - statutory rape after he was arrested by Massachusetts state and Plymouth police on Monday and then taken into custody by Londonderry police on Thursday.

    Detectives say their investigation started March 6 when they received a report on a potential sexual assault concerning a juvenile male victim.

    Adey initially met his alleged victim in an online chat group, and then met him at his Londonderry home, where the assault happened, investigators said.

    He was arraigned Friday morning in Derry District Court, where he was ordered to be held on $25,000 cash bail.

    His next court date is April 4. It's not clear whether he has an attorney.

    Published 45 minutes ago

