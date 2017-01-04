While Massachusetts lawmakers are delaying marijuana shops from opening, one man is trying to use a loophole to sell the product on Craigslist.

An ad found on Western Massachusetts' Craigslist under farm and garden services on Wednesday read, "I'm not advertising free marijuana gifts," and was followed by several pictures of pot and edibles.

When NBC Boston talked to the man behind the ad, he said his original posts advertised empty sandwich bags for sale, or homemade cookies, and he would gift the cannabis.

Under Massachusetts newly passed law, residents can give away up to an ounce of marijuana to someone over 21. But the law also states that you cannot promote or advertise it in public.

"This person is clearly trying to get around the marijuana laws, and masking it by posting this ad on Craigslist," said Chelsea Police officer Will Brizuela, who weighed in on the ad. "If that person were to be located, he or she could be prosecuted or charged."

The man who posted the ad did not want to be identified but said in a text message to NBC Boston that the people who contact him are "great, decent people who have nowhere to turn but to people like me to help them."

The ad on Craigslist has now been 'flagged for review' by the website.