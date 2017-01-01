Massachusetts Minimum Wage Jumps up to $11 an Hour

Massachusetts is one of 19 states bumping their minimum wages up Sunday as the new year rings in.

The Bay State and Washington State now have the highest minimum wages in the country at $11 an hour.

In addition, service workers who receive tips will see their base pay go to $3.75 an hour.

The incremental increase started several years ago when the state's minimum wage was $8 an hour.

The federal minimum wage is currently at $7.25 an hour.

The group "Raise Up Massachusetts" wants to raise the state minimum wage even more, to $15 per hour.

They plan to bring a proposal to state lawmakers next month.