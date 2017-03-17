Massachusetts Police, Fire Departments Respond to Watertown Firefighter's Death | NECN
Massachusetts Police, Fire Departments Respond to Watertown Firefighter's Death

By Marc Fortier

    Police and fire departments from across Massachusetts took to Twitter to offer their condolences after a Watertown firefighter died of an apparent heart attack while battling a 2-alarm blaze on Friday morning.

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

