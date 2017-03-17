Police and fire departments from across Massachusetts took to Twitter to offer their condolences after a Watertown firefighter died of an apparent heart attack while battling a 2-alarm blaze on Friday morning.
Our prayers are w/the #Watertown Firefighter who died in line of duty this morning, and with his family at home and on the job. God bless.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 17, 2017
We send our deepest sympathies to the #Watertown Fire Dept who lost of a brother firefighter today. Rest In Peace. @Local_1347#WilmingtonMA— Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) March 17, 2017
Our prayers are with the family, friends & fellow firefighters of the #Watertown firefighter who died in the line of duty this morning— Nantucket Police (@NantucketPolice) March 17, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Watertown Fire Dept. on the loss of their brother FF in a 2 alarm fire this morning. @Local_1347— Dedham Fire Dept. (@DedhamFire) March 17, 2017
Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family of the @WatertownFD who died in the line of duty today and all our brothers in @Local_1347— Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) March 17, 2017
Our hearts are with the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of the Watertown firefighter who died in the line of duty this morning— MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) March 17, 2017
Thoughts are with @WatertownFD@local_1347@WatertownPD the family & friends of the firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty today— Danvers Police Dept (@DanversPolice) March 17, 2017
Thoughts and Prayers to the Watertown Fire Department this afternoon... https://t.co/al0M6WS44i— Chelmsford Police (@ChelmsfordPD) March 17, 2017
Please keep Watertown Fire Dept @Local_1347 in your thoughts and prayers today.— Woburn Fire (@WoburnFire) March 17, 2017
Terrible news coming out of Watertown.A brother in public safety, a Watertown Fireman, has died while fighting a fire this morning. #prayers— ManchesterMAPD (@ManchesterMAPD) March 17, 2017
Our condolences to the @WatertownFire and the family of the fire fighter that died in the line of duty today.— North Reading Police (@NorthReadingPD) March 17, 2017
Thoughts and prayers to Watertown Fire Department on the loss of a hero today.— NEMLEC (@NEMLEC) March 17, 2017
Burlington Fire Department"s thoughts and prayers go out to members of the Watertown Fire Department and their families.— Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) March 17, 2017