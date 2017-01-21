Demonstrators proudly display their signs at the Women's March in Washington D.C.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators packed the nation's capital Saturday to take part in the Women's March in Washington D.C., and many of them are from Massachusetts.

When asked why she made the trek to Washington D.C. all the way from Massachusetts, Reading native Ann Marie Bourque simply responded, “Because we can’t go backwards.”

Lauren Baugher from Waltham agreed saying, “If we want things to change, we have to be willing to do something to make it happen.”

And it wasn’t just women in attendance; men gathered as well and showed their support.

“I hope our president hears us,” said Rich Dougherty from Bedford. “I hope he reads a few newspapers. I hope he pays attention to world economists and I hope he can finally understand who we are.”

The event was particularly important for Katen Mannion, whose grandmother was Beacon Hill native and Suffolk University professor Fran Burke.

“My grandmother had basically dedicated her life to promoting women's rights and getting progressive female candidates elected. She unfortunately passed away in August and is unable to be here right now, so I am marching in her honor,” Mannion explained.

The marchers hope they are able to show the new Trump administration that they will not be silenced.