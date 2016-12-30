Massachusetts Restaurant Worker Reported Missing | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Massachusetts Restaurant Worker Reported Missing

By Mike Pescaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Salem Police

    A Massachusetts restaurant worker has been missing since Wednesday and police are asking for the public's help.

    Christine Amara, a 33-year-old from Salem, was last seen leaving her home after 4 p.m. Wednesday. She did not show up for her shift at Not Your Average Joe's in Peabody that day.

    Amara's mother says she was wearing jeans, black shoes, a red jacket and a gray hat when she left. She was driving her father's red Toyota Tundra with Massachusetts plates reading "3YC433."

    Anyone with information is asked to call Salem Police at (978) 744-1212.

    Published 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices