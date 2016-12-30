Massachusetts Restaurant Worker Reported Missing

A Massachusetts restaurant worker has been missing since Wednesday and police are asking for the public's help.

Christine Amara, a 33-year-old from Salem, was last seen leaving her home after 4 p.m. Wednesday. She did not show up for her shift at Not Your Average Joe's in Peabody that day.

Amara's mother says she was wearing jeans, black shoes, a red jacket and a gray hat when she left. She was driving her father's red Toyota Tundra with Massachusetts plates reading "3YC433."

Anyone with information is asked to call Salem Police at (978) 744-1212.