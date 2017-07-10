Massachusetts Retailers Prepare For Amazon Prime Day Shoppers | NECN
Massachusetts Retailers Prepare For Amazon Prime Day Shoppers

By Frank Holland and Sarah Betancourt

    Mark Lennihan/AP Photo
    In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017 file photo, a package from Amazon Prime is loaded for delivery on a UPS truck, in New York. Amazon is extending its annual 'Prime Day' promotion to 30 hours this year.

    In Massachusetts there are more than 90,000 businesses that sell products on Amazon. Amazon's annual Prime Day kicks off Monday night, and local retailers are hoping to ride the wave of summer shoppers.

    Willow and Everett is a high-end kitchenware company based in Boston. Husband and wife co-owners Camille and Ben Arneberg expect the bargain hunters holiday on the e-commerce giant to be their biggest day of the year.

    Arneberg said about Prime Day, “It gives us a lot of exposure brings a ton of customers we normally wouldn’t have access to.”

    The summer version of Black Friday runs from 9 p.m. July 10 to the early hours of July 12, for thirty hours. But it’s all about lightning deals. Limited quality sales go quickly.

    The Arneberg’s, for example, are selling stainless steel salt and pepper shakers in their first lightning deal. The sale price is more than 50 percent off. Arneberg said, “They are one of our best sellers, actually.”

