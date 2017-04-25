Child welfare workers have been notified after a Massachusetts man was arrested at Constitution Beach in East Boston after someone called about a suspicious man in the water with two children.

State police say they were called the the area just before 6 p.m. on Monday. When troopers arrived, onlookers pointed them in the direction of two boys and a man.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Roxbury resident Mikel Anthony Hilerio, said he was a friend of the two 4-year-old boys' mother, according to police. Troopers say they saw the children shake uncontrollably while they were in the cold water surrounded by cold air.

Troopers called in Boston EMS, and paramedics took the children to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation.

After questioning Hilerio, troopers determined he had thrown at least one of boys into the water repeatedly, and arrested him. He was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license after further investigation led troopers to find Hilerio allegedly dropped the children's mother off at her job earlier in the day and drove the children to the beach. RMV records show his license to drive was revoked two years ago after a payment default.

Police say they tried to evaluate Hilerio for possible narcotic impairment, but he refused to be evaluated.

Hilerio was held pending bail. It's unclear when he was arraigned or if he has an attorney.