Massachusetts State Police troopers are mourning the sudden death of one of their own Wednesday.

A 31-year-old trooper suddenly collapsed while off-duty on physical training.

Doctors could not resuscitate him.

"Most of all, our thoughts at this time, and our prayers, are with his family," state police spokesperson said in a statement. "He is survived by his wife, father, sister and in-laws."

The man's cause of death was not clear. His identity has not been released.