Massachusetts' highest court has reportedly ruled that former House speaker Thomas Finneran must give up his state pension.

The Boston Globe reports the Supreme Judicial Court's decision was handed down on Wednesday morning.

Finneran pleaded guilty in 2007 to criminal obstruction of justice in connection to a court case regarding his influence on the state's redistricting process following the 2000 census. The state's retirement board voted to revoke Finneran's pension in 2012.

In a unanimous decision, SJC judges ruled that since Finneran's conviction was connected to his job as House speaker, his pension should be revoked under a state law that prohibts state employees from keeping their pensions if they're convicted of a criminal act while on the state's payroll.

