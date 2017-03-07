Massachusetts' state treasurer is asking the U.S. Justice Department to clarify its stance on legal recreational marijuana laws in states where it's legal.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg asked U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to glean "further explanation of various comments from you and the White House about future plans regarding the Department of Justice's enforcement of federal marijuana law."

Goldberg's office has been designated as the agency to create a Cannabis Control Commission, which has been tasked to regulate and license the recreational marijuana industry as a result of voters approving a ballot question that legalized the substance currently classified as a Schedule I narcotic by the federal government.

"In recent weeks, comments from the Trump Administration suggest that the DOJ may be considering a change" to guidelines set up by the Obama administration's Justice Department, Goldberg wrote.

Officials within the Trump administration have signaled a crackdown on federal law regarding marijuana, although the majority of Americans believe it should be legal.

"I do believe you'll see greater enforcement of it," spokesperson Sean Spicer said in February, adding that President Donald Trump doesn't oppose marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Recreational marijuana has been legalized in Massachusetts, Maine, Colorado, Oregon, Washington state, Washington D.C., Alaska, Nevada and California.