A man was hospitalized following a massive 3-alarm fire in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Boston fire officials say firefighters were alerted to the blaze on 36 Lexington St. just after noon. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw flames shooting from the rear of a multi-family home. The fire has since been knocked down, but is still smoky.

A man who lived at the address was treated by Boston EMS responders and taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Sky Ranger footage shows firefighters putting out flames on the roof of a heavily damaged two-story residential building.

It's unclear how this fire started.

