Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Fire in Boston | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Fire in Boston

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Firefighters are battling a massive 3-alarm fire in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

    (Published 17 minutes ago)

    A man was hospitalized following a massive 3-alarm fire in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

    Boston fire officials say firefighters were alerted to the blaze on 36 Lexington St. just after noon. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw flames shooting from the rear of a multi-family home. The fire has since been knocked down, but is still smoky.

    Firefighters Battle Massive House Fire in Boston

    Firefighters Battle Massive House Fire in Boston

    A man who lived at the address was treated by Boston EMS responders and taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

    Sky Ranger footage shows firefighters putting out flames on the roof of a heavily damaged two-story residential building.

    It's unclear how this fire started.

    We have a crew heading to the scene. Stay with us as this story develops.

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices