Matt Damon Spotted at Tufts University Gym

Celebrity Matt Damon stopped by Tufts University for a workout, but didn't leave without getting at least one selfie with a fan.

Josh Morris, a senior at Tufts, posted a selfie with Damon on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Almost didn't lift today, but now glad that I did A post shared by justjoshinya_ (@justjoshinya_) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

The photo was taken at the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center at the university's Medford/Somerville campus where Damon was fitting a quick workout into his schedule.

He was showing his New England pride with a gray Boston Red Sox shirt and a New England Patriots hat.

Damon also took a picture with some ladies from the Tufts field hockey team.

Damon grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts and will narrate the documentary about the Boston Marathon.