Matt Damon Spotted at Tufts University Gym | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Matt Damon Spotted at Tufts University Gym

Josh Morris, a senior at Tufts, posted a selfie with Damon on his Instagram page on Wednesday

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Celebrity Matt Damon stopped by Tufts University for a workout, but didn't leave without getting at least one selfie with a fan.

    Josh Morris, a senior at Tufts, posted a selfie with Damon on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

     

    Almost didn't lift today, but now glad that I did

    A post shared by justjoshinya_ (@justjoshinya_) on

    The photo was taken at the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center at the university's Medford/Somerville campus where Damon was fitting a quick workout into his schedule.

    He was showing his New England pride with a gray Boston Red Sox shirt and a New England Patriots hat.

    Damon also took a picture with some ladies from the Tufts field hockey team.

    Damon grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts and will narrate the documentary about the Boston Marathon.

    Published 59 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices