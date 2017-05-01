Immigrant and union groups will march nationwide in protest of President Trump's deportation policies in a march that coincides with "May Day", which also pushes for immigrant rights.

The International Workers Day rally in Boston at the State House starts just before noon.

This is not the first rally of its kind in Boston, but organizers are calling it the largest mobilization of immigrants and supporters since the president's election.

The groups will also be pushing for passage of the Safe Communities Act in the Bay State, which would make the Commonwealth a sanctuary state.

Last week, a federal court slapped down the president's attempts to defund sanctuary cities.

A second rally is set to take place in front of Chelsea City Hall at 5:30 p.m.



