Police Investigating Suspicious Package Left on Front Porch
Police Investigating Suspicious Package Left on Front Porch

    Aerial footage of police tending to a suspicious package in a Maynard, Mass. residential neighborhood.

    (Published 2 minutes ago)

    Authorities say they're actively investigating a suspicious device that was found in a Massachusetts neighborhood.

    Maynard police say they were called to a home on Demars Street just before 10 a.m. Monday when the homeowner found a suspicious package on his front porch.

    Officers arrived at the scene and then called in the state police's bomb squad unit, which then rendered the suspicious package safe.

    Anyone with information about who left the package is asked to call Maynard police at 978-897-1011 or the department's anonymous tip line at 978-897-0563.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

