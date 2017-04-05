Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will propose his budget for Fiscal Year 2018 during a meeting with the Boston City Council on Wednesday morning.

According to the Mayor's office, the budget proposal "balances sustainability and increased investments in key initiatives, and more fully supports Boston's neighborhoods."

Some of the goals of the new budget will be to continue to support the education of Boston's students and to keep the city safe.

The new budget also hopes to stabalize the city and achieve cost savings.

According to the Boston Globe, the proposed budget is $3.14 billion, a $143.7 million increase, or 4.8 percent, over the budget for Fiscal Year 2017.

The budget will be proposed during a meeting at 8 a.m.