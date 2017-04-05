Mayor Marty Walsh to Propose Fiscal Year 2018 Operating Budget | NECN
Mayor Marty Walsh to Propose Fiscal Year 2018 Operating Budget

According to the Globe, the budget would be $3.14 billion

By John Moroney and Caitlin Fichtel

    Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will propose his budget for Fiscal Year 2018 during a meeting with the Boston City Council on Wednesday morning.

    According to the Mayor's office, the budget proposal "balances sustainability and increased investments in key initiatives, and more fully supports Boston's neighborhoods."

    Some of the goals of the new budget will be to continue to support the education of Boston's students and to keep the city safe.

    The new budget also hopes to stabalize the city and achieve cost savings.

    According to the Boston Globe, the proposed budget is $3.14 billion, a $143.7 million increase, or 4.8 percent, over the budget for Fiscal Year 2017.

    The budget will be proposed during a meeting at 8 a.m.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

