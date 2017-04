BOSTON, MA - APRIL 18: Runners near the finish line on Boylston Street during the 120th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, city officials and the Boston Athletic Association are set to discuss safety at the upcoming Boston Marathon.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Friday.

New to the marathon this year will be the use of drones as a security measure.

