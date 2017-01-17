Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will deliver his "State of the City" address Tuesday.

Walsh will speak at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 and the pre-program begins at 6:45.

According to the city's website, the mayor will discuss his administration's accomplishments over the past year "working to create a thriving, healthy, and inclusive Boston."

NBC Boston and necn will stream the address online.

Walsh, 49, a Dorchester native, is running for re-election this fall. He was first elected mayor back in 2014, after long-time Mayor Thomas Menino chose not to seek re-election after two decades in office due ongoing to health problems.

Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, 41, announced last week the he will challenge Walsh in this year's mayoral election. A lifelong resident of Roxbury, his campaign recently brought on board Bill Hyers, the campaign manager for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In last year's address, Walsh touched on some of his accomplishments from 2015, including improvements to city schools, parks and playgrounds, and a greater focus on affordable housing and arts and culture.

You can watch a portion of last year's "State of the City" address and read the text of Walsh's 2016 and 2015 speeches here.