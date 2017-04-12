Meals on Wheels Volunteer Fatally Run Over by Own Truck

A 78-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer was killed after being run over by her pickup truck during a home delivery, Clinton Police said.

Carol Moriarty's 2015 Dodge pickup truck was parked on an incline at a home on Alden Drive while she was volunteering for the charity around 11:04 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.

The victim got out of the truck, delivered the food and walked back to the truck when it began to roll back. Moriarty attempted to stop the truck from rolling, but the truck took out a mailbox before sweeping the woman underneath. She sustained serious head injuries, according to Clinton Police.

"This is a heart breaker. This is just a tragic accident," Clinton Police Sgt. Jeremiah Dunn said. "The door of the vehicle knocked her down and she was trapped under and the vehicle ran her over and actually dragged her a few feet down the driveway."

Police said she many have accidentally touched the emergency brake, which caused the truck to roll.

Witnesses who did not see the event but observed what happened afterwards called 911.

Moriarty died while EMS was bringing her to the hospital.

The woman, of Old Lyme, was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels — Estuary Council of Seniors based in Clinton and Old Saybrook. Her coworkers said she loved hiking and kayaking, and was dedicated to helping others.

"She was truly a beautiful person. Our Estuary family is heartbroken and extend our sincerest condolences to her family," Lisa, the Meals on Wheels Clinton site manager, said. She did not want her last name posted.

The patient Moriarty was visiting, Britt Staten, is devastated.

"She was very kind, friendly. She wanted to help everybody. She was very active too," Staten said.

Clinton Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are conducting investigations.