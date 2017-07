A medical emergency on the MBTA Red Line is impacting service. (Published 35 minutes ago)

The MBTA tweeted out Thursday afternoon that the incident happened at the JFK/UMass station.

The MBTA tweeted out Thursday afternoon that the incident happened at the JFK/UMass station.

An MBTA spokesperson said a person who was on the tracks was taken to a local hospital. The circumstances are under investigation.

Shuttle buses are in place between JFK and North Quincy. Delays are expected.

No further information was immediately available.