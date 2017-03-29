Starting this weekend, medical marijuana patients will be able to order products online and have them delivered to their doorstep.

In Good Health, a dispensary in Brockton, Massachusetts, is launching the delivery service for patients throughout the state.

"We have a tremendous amount of patients with debilitating conditions and disabilities," said David Noble the president and CEO of In Good Health. "Some don't have transportation, some live far away."

Deliveries will not be made to Nantucket or Martha's Vineyard.

Noble said with only nine registered dispensaries in the state, the move was a no-brainer.

"We've been listening for the good course of a year, just how difficult and far away dispensaries are," said Noble.

The delivery program launches Sunday at 12:01 a.m.

Only patients registered with the state can place an order.

"All orders placed in real time will be delivered the following day," said Noble.

An advocate for patients said this launch is paramount and hopes other dispensaries follow suit.

"The regulations were put in place by the Department of Public Health to do this," said Nicole Snow the executive director of Massachusetts Patient Advocacy Alliance. "We are happy to see them put forth a vetted service."

Noble said his staff of 37, including the addition of five new delivery employees, have developed extensive safety measures.

"All vehicles are unmarked. Two of my delivery people per vehicle," said Noble.

He said he's glad to provide this service to the nearly 40,000 registered patients in the bay state.

"I think it's going to be a life-changing event for a lot of people," Noble said.

Delivery fees will range between $30 to $70.

The system is cashless and the only way to pay is upon delivery using a debit card.