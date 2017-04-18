A Massachusetts man is facing a number of charges in connection with the alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.

A Massachusetts man accused of possession and distribution of child pornography and inappropriately touching a young child is being held on bail following an appearance in court on Tuesday.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael J. Petrucci, 32, of Medway, was taken into custody on Saturday at his home following an investigation by Medway Police and the Computer Crimes Unit assigned to the State Police Detective Unit.

In court, prosecutors said Petrucci is accused of inappropriately touching a 3- or 4-year-old child, exposing himself to a child and taking photographs of naked children between the ages of 3 and 13.

He's also accused of disseminating some of those photos.

Prosecutors said Petrucci worked as a babysitter to one of the victims.

Petrucci is a level 2 sex offender stemming from a 2011 conviction for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. NBC Boston did a search of his name on a sex offender registry database online, but nothing came up.

Some of Petrucci's neighbors said they were concerned that parents of the victims may not have been aware of his past conviction.

"I was really surprised because Medway seems to be like a super safe town, little town," neighbor Deborah Desmaris said. "I was really shocked I didn’t know anything about it until I saw it on the news."

Petrucci has been charged with two counts of manufacture of child pornography, two counts of dissemination of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, distribution of obscene matter to a minor and child enticement.

He is due back in court at a later date.